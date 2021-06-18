What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 19-20)

TV sports events for Father’s Day Weekend tee off with NBC and Golf Channel’s coverage of the U.S. Open on Saturday and Sunday. Bryson DeChambeau is still hoping to repeat as champion at the Open, which is is the third of four major PGA championships. Last year’s U.S. Open was postponed until September due to the pandemic.

The NBA Playoffs conclude its second round this weekend with Saturday night’s Game 7 Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets Eastern Conference series game live on TNT. If necessary Game 7 of the Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76’ers and L.A. Clippers-Utah Jazz series will take place on Sunday night.

USA Network Saturday will air Game 4 of the Tampa Bay Lightning-N.Y. Islanders NHL Conference Final series, while NBCSN will air Game 3 of the Vegas Golden knights-Montreal Canadiens Conference Finals.

ESPN Saturday will televise games one and two of the College World Series, with ESPN2 carrying games three and four on Sunday. On the MLB front, Fox Saturday in primetime will televise the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast features the St. Louis Cardinals at the Atlanta Braves.

Showtime and ESPN will step into the boxing ring with competing Saturday night fight cards. Showtime will feature the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel middleweight championship fight, while ESPN will televise the Naoya Inoue-Michael Dasmarinas bantamweight title match. On PPV, Boxing Hall of Fame fighter Julio Cesar Chavez will step into the ring after a more than 15-year layoff to fight an exhibition match against Hector Camacho Jr.

