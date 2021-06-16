Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Scores Third Straight Primetime Win
Fox News wins 17th straight total day race
TNT is king of primetime for the third straight week as its NBA playoffs coverage continues to deliver big ratings.
TNT averaged 2.2 million viewers, topping all cable networks for the week of June 7 to June 13, according to Nielsen. Fox News finished in a second place tie with NBA playoffs-fused ESPN with 2.1 million viewers.
MSNBC finished fourth with 1.3 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 1.1 million watchers.
TBS (890,000 viewers), TLC (847,000), History (830,000), Discovery Channel (817,000) and CNN (776,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched networks in primetime.
Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 17th consecutive week, followed by ESPN (783,000), MSNBC (781,000), TNT (702,000), HGTV (658,000), and CNN (557,000), according to Nielsen.
