Boxing Legend Julio Cesar Chavez to Fight in PPV Exhibition Bout
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to fight MMA legend Anderson Silva as part of June 19 PPV event
Legendary boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is the latest retired fighter to step back into the ring as he headlines a June 19 pay-per-view event that also features his son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Chavez, one of PPV boxing's biggest draws in the 1990s, will fight Hector Camacho Jr. -- the son of late boxing champion Hector “Macho” Camacho -- in a six round exhibition bout, according to Integrated Sports, which is distributing the event.
The Tribute To the Kings PPV card will also feature Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. against former UFC superstar Anderson Silva in an eight-round light heavyweight bout, according to the company.
The PPV event will retail at a suggested retail price of $39.95, according to Integrated Sports.
The event comes on the heels of the June 6 PPV exhibition boxing event between retired former champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul.
