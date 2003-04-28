What's new at MTV2

MTV: Music Television's spinoff music network, MTV2, is rolling out new

music-hooked series and weekend programs showcasing hip-hop, rock and

heavy-metal music.

Four new series will debut this spring and summer including Track 2,

where musicians give the behind-the-scenes scoop on videos, and Nose

Dive, a look at artists whose stars have fallen.

Hip-hop stars like 50 Cent will host MTV2's new Sucker Free Sundays, a

new show counting down the top hip-hop videos and highlighting new releases.

Sucker Free Sundays, which debuts May 11, is one of MTV2's new weekend

music-video shows. Heavy metal show Headbangers Ball, once an MTV

classic, is back on MTV2 Saturdays beginning May 10, and Subterranean

selects the coolest new music from the United States and abroad Friday nights

starting May 9.

MTV2 reaches about 50 million subscribers with a mix of analog and digital

carriage.