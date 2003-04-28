What's new at MTV2
MTV: Music Television's spinoff music network, MTV2, is rolling out new
music-hooked series and weekend programs showcasing hip-hop, rock and
heavy-metal music.
Four new series will debut this spring and summer including Track 2,
where musicians give the behind-the-scenes scoop on videos, and Nose
Dive, a look at artists whose stars have fallen.
Hip-hop stars like 50 Cent will host MTV2's new Sucker Free Sundays, a
new show counting down the top hip-hop videos and highlighting new releases.
Sucker Free Sundays, which debuts May 11, is one of MTV2's new weekend
music-video shows. Heavy metal show Headbangers Ball, once an MTV
classic, is back on MTV2 Saturdays beginning May 10, and Subterranean
selects the coolest new music from the United States and abroad Friday nights
starting May 9.
MTV2 reaches about 50 million subscribers with a mix of analog and digital
carriage.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.