What's in a name?

King World's new series, Ananda, has morphed into The Ananda Lewis Show- apparently because the name of its show and African-American female star is too close to Buena Vista's Iyanla, the name of another show and African-American female talk-show host coming to syndication in fall 2001. Sources say stations having one, the other, or both strips were having problems keeping the two shows straight-not a great thing when you need to make a show stand out among a host of new and returning syndicated shows. There were definite tongue twister possibilities, though. Try saying "Ananda and Iyanla" five times fast.