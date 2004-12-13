What's Hot In the Market

We need something noisy and loud in syndication, says Mark Itkin, EVP

and worldwide head of syndication, cable and nonfiction programming at the

William Morris talent agency. “What Desperate

Housewives and Lost did for prime

time, we need in syndication.”

Court continues its winning streak, although relationship shows suffer

from fickle audiences. Here's a quick look at how the top six syndication

genres stack up:

Talk

Oprah, Ellen and Phil make it look easy, but it's tough to find talent

that can score in an ultra-competitive daytime market. With TV stations cutting

local production, executives say it's unlikely a homegrown Oprah Winfrey will

ever grace the landscape again.

One new talk entry for fall comes courtesy of cable and public TV:

Twentieth Television is developing a financially oriented talk show with Suze

Orman, former Wall Street whiz. Orman fits the mold of a new breed of talk-show

host: a good communicator with expertise. One sure bet: Warner Bros. is

bringing Tyra Banks to market. Telepictures has Mo'Nique in its back pocket,

and Paramount likes its pilot with style maven Steven Cojocaru. NBC Universal

is considering a Vanessa Williams show. Meantime, new entry

The Tony Danza Show is doing well in New

York and Philadelphia and is expected to be renewed for next year in better

time slots.

Court

Court remains a tried-and-true genre, with Paramount's

Judge Judy (4.6 national rating) on top.

Paramount's Judge Joe Brown runs a strong

second (3.1), while the rest hover around a 2.0. The category welcomes a new

entrant this fall: Twentieth's Judge Alex.

“If you look over the last few years, court is the only genre whose entire

ratings are up,” says Twentieth's Dalton. “People like it, and

advertisers are supportive. It's your highest value for your production

dollars.”

Court shows also combine the best of soap operas, talk shows and crime

procedurals in one. While the entire genre holds up well,

Judy and Joe are far ahead of the pack, which comprises Warner

Bros.' People's Court and

Judge Mathis, Sony's

Judge Hatchett, and Twentieth's

Texas Justice and Divorce Court.

“When it's done right with a dynamic personality, it's a model

that has a lot of longevity,” says Terry Wood, executive vice president of

programming at Paramount Domestic Television.

Relationship

Once a hot format in syndication, scandalous relationship shows have

lost steam. Just a few remain: the long-time leader, NBC Universal's

Blind Date; Warner Bros.'

ElimiDate; and Cheaters, from independent producer Bobby Goldstein

and distributor MG/Perin Inc.

While producers like to appeal to young audiences, they also need to

play broad to keep their shows alive for years. Dating shows tend to skew

young, and their audiences are fickle. Youth-oriented cable channels such as

MTV and Comedy Central can do dating shows younger and edgier, and they can

change them out more quickly.

And advertisers don't like the risqué format, which usually

features busty bachelorettes in hot tubs trying to win the man of the day. And

given indecency, stations are more nervous than ever. “I don't know if

anyone is even looking for shows like that right now,” says Itkin.

“Stations have trouble selling the time.”

Game

Ken Jennings' 75-game run on King World's Jeopardy! gave the stodgy game-show genre a shot in

the arm.

Letting contestants play until they lose was the brainchild of executive

producer Harry Friedman, Hollywood's game-show whiz, who also oversees King

World's Wheel of Fortune. Both shows often

top the day's household ratings in the country's biggest markets, though

the majority of the show's viewers are 50-plus, not the group most coveted by

advertisers.

“Ken Jennings has been fantastic for the genre,” says Michael

Davies, executive producer of Buena Vista's Who Wants

To Be a Millionaire, one of the few shows to launch in the past

three years that's still on air. But he admits the niche has always been a

tough sell. “Game shows have been one of the least cool, least hot, most

frowned-upon formats,” he says. That may explain why, even with Jennings'

recent triumph, no one is developing new game shows.

Magazine

What Paramount has done with The

Insider is a syndicator's dream: lock up access time slots for

years to come. By seizing an opportunity early, Paramount managed to lay claim

to a rare piece of access real estate on top stations. Says Terry Wood, EVP of

programming for Paramount Domestic Television, the company that produces

Insider parent ET, “We had always been paired with things that

didn't fit. We wanted to control our destiny, our demos and our time

periods.”

To date, The Insider is beating NBC

Universal's Access Hollywood in the

national ratings just three months out (3.3. to 2.5 last week). But unless

another access show goes away, there will be no space in the lucrative

post-news, pre-prime hour for years to come.

That's not stopping Twentieth, which confirmed it is developing a

revival of A Current Affair, the tabloid

magazine show that changed the face of news. Where it will go is unclear, but

Twentieth expects to launch on its own Fox stations, which cover nearly half

the country.

Off-Net

While Everybody Loves Raymond,

Friends and Seinfeld are still going strong, broadcast executives

lay awake at night wondering what new sitcom will line their coffers, too.

Friends replacement

Joey is turning in a mediocre performance at best, and

Two and a Half Men is hailed as the next big

syndicated bonanza while lacking the real buzz of its forefathers. With

consolidation, there are fewer buyers, which means studios don't necessarily

have market-by-market bidding wars to look forward to when the next big hit

shows up.

Giving studios hope are the monster sales of shows to cable. The

three-show CSI franchise has garnered a

collective $3.8 million an episode, while Frasier went to Lifetime for $640,000 an episode.