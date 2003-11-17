What a Night!

There wasn't a dry eye in the house when The Daily Show's Jon Stewart recalled his family vacations; "My father always used to pack us kids into the car every summer, and we'd go down and visit the

BROADCASTING CABLE Hall of Fame ... spend a week ... just reading the names ... It was a lot of fun."

OK, the industry luminaries at the 13th annual Hall of Fame ceremony in New York last week may not have been crying, but they were laughing as Stewart tweaked the Hall and noted the induction of the first TV show—

The Simpsons —into it. He called the show "a remarkable achievement in comedy."

Eleven individuals also were inducted, three posthumously, at the Marriott Marquis dinner gala. ABC's Sam Donaldson once again emceed, and Reed Business Information EVP Bill McGorry and Hall of Fame Chairman Don West hosted and handed out the awards.

With the 11, the Hall now counts 235 men and women representing the best of radio and TV and stretching back to the media's earliest days. This year, Candice Bergen and Sarah Jessica Parker supplied the glamour. Ted Koppel sang. Jayne Meadows and Joanne Rogers produced real nostalgia. And Eduardo Caballero moved all with his love of two countries and his family. (Profiles of all inductees appear in the dinner program that is inserted into this magazine.)

The Hall ceremony benefits the Broadcasters' Foundation, the IRTS Foundation and Cable in the Classroom.