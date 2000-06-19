What next for Cassara?

LOS ANGELES

Rumors were flying last week that former Paramount Television Group president Tony Cassara was headed to Emmis Broadcasting to either run or help run Emmis' growing TV group. Emmis recently signed a deal to acquire Lee Enterprises' TV stations, which will double the size of the group.

But sources at Emmis and Paramount say Cassara is not headed to Emmis, although he's good friends with Emmis' current TV group head, Greg Nathanson. Cassara did talk briefly with Emmis execs but only to say he wasn't interested.

Cassara believes his next job won't be running a TV group. Paramount sources say he's taking the summer off and "doesn't want to decide on anything right now."