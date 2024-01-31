What Layoffs? YouTube Reports 16% Ad Revenue Spike to $9.2 Billion in Q4
Google's video Goliath cut 100 workers loose just two weeks ago
YouTube reported a 15.5% year-over-year increase in quarterly ad revenue in the fourth quarter, reaching $9.2 billion, just 13 days after handing out pink slips to 100 workers.
Notably, YouTube ad sales declined 8% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Amid the broader corporate parent Alphabet's Q4/full-2023 earnings, we, as is typical, didn't learn much about Google's media business.
For whatever it means, the company said it was "pleased" with the first-year performance of NFL Sunday Ticket, which it's paying around $2 billion a season to license.
It didn't disclose subscription numbers for its virtual pay TV service, YouTube TV. And no insight was given into uptake for the company's TVOS platform, Google TV.
Overall, the internet company reported Q4 revenue of $86.31 billion, up 13.5% year over year.
“We are pleased with the ongoing strength in Search and the growing contribution from YouTube and Cloud," said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, in statement. "Each of these is already benefiting from our AI investments and innovation. As we enter the Gemini era, the best is yet to come.”
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
Most Popular
By Jack Reid