YouTube Lays Off 100 Workers

Google has laid off around 100 workers from its YouTube division, with the company reportedly reducing staff to make way for AI automation.

The cuts, which were first reported by Tubefilter, come mainly from the team that manages YouTube's content creators.

“We’ve made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates,” YouTube’s chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in a note to YouTube employees.

Also read: Amazon Cuts Hundreds of Jobs Across Studios and Twitch

YouTube started Tuesday with 7,173 workers.

The trims come despite a 12.5% year-over-year revenue increase for YouTube in the third quarter to $7.95 billion, with the company moving on from an ad-sales slump.

More broadly, Google already cut around 1,000 jobs last week within its core engineering team, with job losses continuing this week with "several hundred workers" shed within the company's advertising sales team.

Google's not alone among tech giants in conducting layoffs right now, with Amazon also trimming several hundred jobs across Twitch and its studios last week.