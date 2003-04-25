What is an `in joke,' Alex?

Syndicated quiz show Jeopardy!, known for its clever categories, got

majorly self-referential in a recent show.

Four categories sharing the board April 21 were "King World, Sony, Colombia

Pictures and Try `Star.'"

King World Productions, of course, is the show's longtime distributor and

Sony Pictures Television the show's owner, while Columbia Pictures and TriStar

are the former names of the show's producer (since changed to Sony Pictures

Television).

The categories actually dealt with, respectively: various monarchs, although

not TV royals Roger and Michael King; facts about Sony Corp., including founder

Akio Morita and the introduction of videotape; pictures of people from Colombia

(the country's liberator, Simon Bolivar, for example); and star-related answers

(star-struck, starfish).

On the subject of Juan Valdez, that was not a plug, Jeopardy! producer

Harry Friedman said, although he added that the show has been approached about

product placement. "We don't want to blur the line," he said firmly.

Jeopardy! does do cross-promotion, however, where it will tap into, say,

Animal Planet's library and resources for answers in exchange for giving the

cable network a mention on the show.