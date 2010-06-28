What It Will Take toHang Onto Recovery

It is, by all accounts, a very good time to be

running a station group. After years of being

stuck in neutral, automotive advertising is revving

along, up as much as 60% year over year. Core business—

from local mom-and-pops, retail, restaurants and the like—

is also cooking again. And the fall’s political season looks

to be so gargantuan that it will likely surpass the record

amounts spent by candidates in 2008’s presidential season.

The second half’s earnings numbers will shine

even brighter when compared to their dim

counterparts in 2009. “Automotive has undergone

a resurgence, and we see it continuing in

the third and fourth quarter,” says Meredith Local

Media President Paul Karpowicz, who forecasts

Meredith revenue to climb up in the high

teens to 20% over last year in the second half.

“Business has come back to life; life is good.”

Station groups have considerable momentum

as they zoom into the second half of the year.

Petry Television President/CEO Val Napolitano,

who handles agency business for around 120

stations, says stations’ national ad revenue is not

only robust but remarkably consistent across

several categories. “It’s not just automotive, but

fast food, retail, travel,” he says. “It’s almost all

categories.”

Local broadcasters say it’s just the type of

broad-based recovery that should sustain itself

through the rest of the year. “Auto advertising

continues to pace at a substantial double-digit

increase to the prior year, and the vast majority of the ad categories that we track continue to

pace ahead of the bookings from 2009,” says

Nexstar President/CEO Perry Sook. “The advertising

recovery shows no signs of abating at

this point.”

And while the networks’ May upfront presentations

are designed to woo media buyers,

count several broadcast

chiefs among those who

were impressed by the

Manhattan song and

dance. While they’ve

seen dozens of the presentations

before—and

are quick to note that

a great trailer does not

often translate to a great series—several said

it was the best batch of presentations they’d

seen in years, which bodes well for fall and

beyond.

“It was a terrific display of the networks’

commitment to over-the-air television,” believes

LIN Media President/CEO Vincent Sadusky.

“Stations need the network business to

be the driver of all other platforms.”

And then there is that whopper of a political

season set to kick off in around two months.

All indicators point to record amounts waiting

to be spent, thanks to several factors. Chief

among them are the landmark Citizens United

Supreme Court ruling on corporations’ election

spending, an extraordinary number of governor

seats up for grabs, and an intensely competitive

midterm election cage match between Democrats

and Republicans—as well as the upstart

Tea Party.

Evan Tracey, President of Kantar Media’s

Campaign Media Analysis Group, is forecasting

between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion being

spent on candidates and issues in 2010—with

a giant chunk of that landing around Labor

Day and pouring in until early November. Not

one for hyperbole, Tracey

says all the key macro

factors are in place for

what will be nothing

short of grand-slam

spending. “It’s clearly

the most competitive

cycle I can remember,”

he says. “There’s almost

no such thing as a safe seat—every incumbent

is a marked man or woman. I’ve never seen

anything like it.”

Dark clouds loom

And so, the rest of 2010 is downright rosy for

local television, right? Not so fast. Business is still very difficult to forecast, say broadcast

chiefs, with ad buys coming in closer and closer

to airtime. Unemployment is dangerously high

in many parts of the country. And the Dow

Jones Industrial Average continues to bounce

like a yo-yo.

The acquisitions market remains lackluster.

Modest as they are, Local TV’s $16.5 million

purchase of WGNT

Norfolk and London

Broadcasting’s $31.3 million

grab of KIII Corpus

Christi represent the biggest

station deals of the

recent past. Some believe

that credit markets, hampered

by the persistent

economic uncertainty, are acting like it’s the fall

of 2008 all over again.

“I was feeling great until the last couple of

weeks,” says Gray Television President/COO

Robert Prather. “There’s a real black cloud over the

economy in Europe, and the credit markets here

have been affected—they’ve just shut down.”

Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) President/

CEO Steve Lanzano says he’s “very bullish”

on the station business, but “coolly confi -

dent” in the overall economy, which he sees as

persistently vulnerable. “There’s sensitivity in

the marketplace where any event could turn

it upside down,” he says. “The economy is

based on confidence. If people are confi dent

that things are getting better, then things do

get better.”

Continuing to cloud confidence is that

creeping oil spill in the Gulf Coast, which

will dominate hearts and minds well into

the second half of the year. While the direct

economic impact involves only a handful of

states, when the rest of the country sees the

ubiquitous images of the greasy slick in the

media all day long, it chips away at their faith

in big business and government—and often,

their spending habits.

“Seeing BP on the corner of the screen on

CNBC 24 hours a day can’t help but make

people feel horrible,” Sadusky says. “Until

there’s greater evidence that they’re controlling

it, it will continue to make people pretty

depressed and weigh into their consumptive

attitudes.”

Economic storm clouds notwithstanding, all

agree that it’s a great time to be invested in local

TV. BIA/Kelsey forecasts $17 billion in station

ad revenue in 2010, a 7.5% increase over last

year, while SNL Kagan calls for an even more

sanguine $20.9 billion, which includes retransmission

consent revenue.

A panel of broadcast chiefs was unanimous

in their bullish outlook on the second half at

the SNL Kagan TV and Radio Finance Summit

in Manhattan June 16. An analyst told

the panel she’d heard that stations’ ad pacings

had started to flatten, prompting Fisher Communications’

Colleen Brown; Kepper, Tupper

& Co.’s John Tupper; and Titan Broadcast

Management’s Bert Ellis

to shake their heads in

unison. “I’ve not heard

that,” Brown said.

Beyond 2010

With 2010 looking mostly

airtight, broadcasters

are focused on their

game plans for what looks like a tricky 2011.

Next year won’t have the Olympics or the political

windfall, and while mobile television’s upside

is tremendous, it may be a few years before users

getting local video on their smartphones yields

real revenue. “There are still some business processes

and monetization issues to be worked out

for mobile,” Lanzano says. “It’s still in its genesis

right now.”

Some are concerned that the type of hangover

revelers associate with New Year’s Day awaits the

station world at the dawn of 2011. “Q3 and Q4

[2010] look to be spectacular on a year-to-year

basis; 2010 is, however, giving broadcasters but

a brief respite from the new reality,” says Frank

N. Magid President of Television Steve Ridge.

“Reversing the overall downward trend remains

a longer-term challenge.”

The key, say broadcast execs, is better serving

viewers and marketers on all platforms,

not letting costs get out of whack amidst

2010’s fat margins, and growing the new

business that saved local TV’s bacon back

when the automotive ads dried up—and

hopefully will do so again when the political

taps run dry.

“[Stations] can’t go back to the spending levels

they had before just because we got a bump

in business this year,” says CBS Television Stations

President Peter Dunn. “We need to prepare

for beyond 2010.”