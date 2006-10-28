Before this season began, not so long ago, the media were hailing the

new class of network shows as one of the strongest they'd seen in years.

Critics cheered the triumphant return of Aaron Sorkin with Studio 60

on the Sunset Strip. They marveled at the Hollywood production

quality of new serialized dramas like Kidnapped and

The Nine. They swooned over Ugly

Betty.

Well, at least they were right about Betty.

Six weeks into the fall, few of the early hopefuls look like they have

staying power, and none of the fall's strongest-performing rookies could

reasonably be called a breakout hit. What happened?

It certainly isn't the first time critics got jazzed about programs that

fell flat with audiences. But how could so many critics be so wrong about so

many new shows?

Nearly half of the 60-plus critics and TV writers we surveyed in our

fall-season poll (Sept. 4) said Studio 60 was the best new

show overall—an opinion I shared (see Robins Report, Oct. 2). They voted

ABC's The Nine as the best new drama. Both of those shows

will be lucky to see a second season. Other favorites, like CBS'

Shark and The Class and NBC's

Friday Night Lights, have been Nielsen

disappointments.

The critics did get it right with ABC's Ugly Betty,

voting it best new comedy. But they virtually ignored NBC's

Heroes and CBS' Jericho, two of only

a handful of shows that seem to have legs.

If so much of this bumper crop of shows was truly that good, why has so

little resonated with the audience? Some of the blame lies with overblown

expectations—and not just those stirred by critics. The more these expensive

pilots look like theatrical films, the more they're expected to open like

blockbusters. Too often, the creators of these series can't sustain the quality

displayed in those splashy premiere episodes (Studio 60

and The Nine are prime examples).

And with so much money, time and effort spent upfront, the more obvious

it becomes when quality begins to tail off in later episodes.

It reminds me of the old joke about the dead network executive who's

given a choice between eternity in Heaven or Hell. After reviewing taped

presentations on each, he chooses Hell, only to find that the truly infernal

place is not the hedonistic party that was advertised on the tape. "That was

just the pilot," St. Peter explains.

But if networks are encouraging unrealistic expectations for their

shows, they're also making unreasonable demands of their viewers. Already, more

than 20 new shows have debuted on broadcast television. Network and studio

executives have long complained about the insanity of launching so many shows

at once. But although more shows are rolling out over the course of the year,

there's still too much of a logjam every fall.

Moreover, at least a dozen of this season's new shows are serialized

dramas with dense plots and richly drawn characters. No one—not even people

who watch TV for a living—can commit to the level of attention required for

all of these shows week in and week out.

And the truth is, critics and those of us who write about the business

sometimes forget how most people watch TV. We watch under the best of

circumstances: commercial-free on digital screeners at our leisure.

We can pick our hits from each year's rookies, but ultimately, the only

critics that matter are the viewers, and the only true test is time.

