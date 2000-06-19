What AOLs critics fear And their proposed solutions.
Media mega-giants
A handful of huge companies will shun competition for cooperation, stifling innovation and raising costs
Bar affiliation between media conglomerates
Proprietary standards
Outside users will be barred from instant messaging and other new services they develop
Require interoperable protocols for cross-company services
Restriction of "return path" signals needed for competitors' interactive signals
Affiliated shopping and interactive services will have a clear advantage over rival services
Antiblocking rules
Slower bit rates for rival video streams
Viewers will become frustrated waiting for non-affiliated content
Equal data rates
Local caching of content on company servers across the country
Proprietary content quicker to retrieve than rival offerings
Market rates for local caching, regardless of affiliation. Or most-demanded sites gets local caching (porn exempted)
"Force feeding"
Company electronic program guides will aggressively promote in-house programming
Require carriage of competing guides
