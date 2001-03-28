What About Joan wins in debut

ABC's premiere of new comedy What About Joan got off to quite a start Tuesday night.

The series, starring Joan Cusack as a high school teacher, handily won its 9:00 p.m. time period and actually tied NBC's Frasier as the night's highest-rated series among adults 18-49. What About Joan averaged 15 million viewers and a 6.8 rating/16 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The new ABC series topped its NBC rival Three Sisters by over four million viewers and by 33% in adults 18-49.

Along with Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (18.7 million viewers) and Dharma & Greg (14 million viewers and a 5.9/14 in adults 18-49), ABC won the night in both total viewers and adults 18-49. ABC averaged 16 million viewers and a 5.8/15 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser