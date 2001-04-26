What About Joan? stays for sweeps
ABC will keep its new midseason comedy What About Joan? on its May sweep schedule.
Four original episodes of the series starring Joan Cusack will air in the Tuesday 9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot. What About Joan? won its time period in total viewers (11.3 million) and in adults 18-49 (4.9/13) on April 24. As for ABC"s other two midseason comedies, My Wife and Kids will remain on the May schedule, while The Job has run its six-episode order.
Sources say The Job, which stars Denis Leary, is not expected back in the fall.
- Joe Schlosser
