What the #%*@!?

WFTV(TV) Orlando says it got a surprise when a made-for-cable film it had received from a syndicator, The Fear Inside, contained several instances of expletive-laced dialog.

The station said it expected the film to be suitable for broadcast and normally screens films when it adds commercial breaks, but that this one apparently got away from the station as well as the syndicator.

"Things like that can slip through the cracks," said Program Director Jimmy Sanders.

"My advice is, buyer beware. Don't take someone's word when they tell you something's been edited for television. Check your movies when you buy them. That language was certainly not what we want on this station's air."