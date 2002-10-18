WGN-TV adds political punch
WGN-TV Chicago has hired former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson and former
state Attorney General Roland Burris as political analysts on election night
(Tuesday, Nov. 5).
The station is currently providing candidates airtime during its noon
newscasts.
