WGN Sponsors Diversity Seminars

Tribune's WGN-TV Chicago said Thursday it will partner with the NAACP and job fair producer Personnel Strategies Inc. to co-sponsor all of the NAACP's 2007 diversity job fairs in Chicago.



The news came just a day after the FCC rejected a challenge to the licenses of 18 TV stations, including WGN-TV, for what the challenger had said was underserving minorities in the city, including not employing sufficient numbers in on-air jobs.



WGN-TV and the other stations had disputed that assertion, though the FCC did not rule on it, finding that there were not sufficient facts provided for it to make a determination on the charges.

Station spokeswoman Diana Dianisio says the complaint and WGN's announcement have nothing to do with each other.We have a history of doing these events with the NAACP. Last year we partnered with them on one diversity job fair, but this is the first year we are the main partners on all three."