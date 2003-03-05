WGN opens Detroit office
Superstation WGN is opening a Detroit sales office.
Bill Shaw, president and general manager of the cable network, said it was important to get a
face in front of that "close-knit" ad community full-time.
That face will be a familiar one, belonging to Greg Fletcher, who had been vice president
of sales for Interep in Detroit.
