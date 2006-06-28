WGN Names Detroit VP/Director
Superstation WGN has tapped Nick Guerra as VP, director, Detroit regional sales. In his new role, Guerra will oversee for all Central Region sales (Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and Kentucky).
Guerra joins WGN from MTV Networks, Spike TV, where he was an account manager. Prior to that, he was manager of network sales, Midwest, for Fox Cable Sports. He has also been an account manager at USA Networks and The Weather Channel.
