WGN Debuts Local News in HD

WGN Chicago premiered HD local news this past weekend, starting with WGN News at Nine Saturday. Monday’s WGN Morning News, WGN News at Noon and News at Nine all are airing in HD.

WGN’s sports (Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs and White Sox; the National Basketball Association’s Bulls; and the National Hockey League’s Blackhawks) and much of its primetime programming (Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill) has been broadcasting in HD.

“Much of our sports and CW programming has already been broadcast in HDTV,” vice president and general manager Tom Ehlmann said. “The addition of our HD newscasts is another important step in providing comprehensive high-definition opportunities for our viewers.”