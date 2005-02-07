WGN Commemorates Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, Tribune Broadcasting’s WGN Chicago is planning to air three documentaries, as well as special news coverage.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Historical Perspective, an in-depth look at King’s life; will air on Feb. 12; TV in Black: The First Fifty Years, airing Feb. 27, will examine African-American contributions to television; and Oscar’s Black Odyssey: From Hattie to Halle, also showing on Feb. 27, highlights African-American Oscar nominations and victories.

The station is also prepping a series of reports entitled Unsung Heroes, featuring profiles of Chicago-area residents who have made significant contributions to their communities. The profiles will air on WGN’s 9 p.m. news Friday and Saturday and again on the morning news the following Monday. WGN’s Cover Stories program, to be broadcast during the 9 p.m. news, will also highlight issues impacting African-Americans in the Chicago area.

Finally, Saturday morning public-affairs show People to People, hosted by anchors Allison Payne and Steve Sanders,will air special segments covering topics including health and fitness for black children.