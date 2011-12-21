WGN Collects Over 25,000 Toys for Needy Kids

WGN-TV Chicago's annual toy drive set a record this season with over 25,000 toys donated, according to the station, plus an extra stocking-stuffer of $10,000 from AT&T, a surprise gift to singer Jennifer Hudson for her Julian D. King Gift Foundation.

All the toys collected at five different locations were donated to Hudson's charity, which will hand them out to kids Christmas Eve. The foudation is named for Hudson's slain nephew.