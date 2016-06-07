WGN Chicago's Easterly Named Tribune Senior VP, Group Operations

Greg Easterly, president and general manager of Tribune flagship WGN Chicago, has been named the broadcasting group’s new senior VP of group operations.

Easterly will start his new job immediately, overseeing the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of WPIX New York as its interim-general manager.

He succeeds Rich Graziano who has decided to leave Tribune Media after a 17-year career with the company, according to a Tribune statement.

“Rich Graziano has had a great run with Tribune Broadcasting and has decided to move on—we thank him for his many contributions to the company,” said Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting’s president of broadcast media.

“Greg Easterly has achieved tremendous success everywhere he’s worked,” said Wert. “He is an experienced leader who understands local audiences and what they will respond to, and he knows news, sports and local broadcasting backwards and forwards. He is the perfect choice to lead the team at PIX as his first assignment in his new role.”

Easterly has served as president and general manager of WGN and CLTV, Tribune Broadcasting’s Chicago-based regional cable news channel, since 2014. Before that, he served as president and general manager of Tribune-owned WJW Cleveland.