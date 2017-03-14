WGN Chicago Probes Opioid Crisis

A WGN Chicago four-part report on opioid addiction will air as a half-hour special in April.

The special, Hijacked – The Opioid Addiction Crisis will air on Tribune’s flagship independent at 6 p.m. CT on April 9 and will repeat at noon April 16 on CLTV, the nonstop news channel.

The show will include stories on: a young father struggling with addiction; a young girl who had no idea of the effects opioids have on her body; the over-prescription of opioids; and opioid drug trafficking. The reports are being shown separately this week on WGN newscasts.