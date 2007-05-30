WGN Chicago Launches Web "CommuterCast"

CW affiliate WGN Chicago has launched an interactive online traffic resource called "CommuterCast" on wgntv.com. A joint venture with traffic.com, "CommuterCast" offers traffic reports, for both highways and mass transit, that are updated every 10 minutes from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Erin Mendez is the on-air reporter.

The broadcasts currently offer pre-rolls advertising CW programming.

Tribune owns WGN.