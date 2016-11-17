WGN Chicago Airing Special on Battling Alzheimer's

Tribune flagship WGN Chicago on Saturday will air a station-produced special to support individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

The one-hour program, Unforgettable: Living with Alzheimer’s, explores the rise in the disease and the growing number of elderly Americans afflicted with it.

It includes insight and information about the range of related issues—medical, legal and personal among them—from Alzheimer’s doctors, researchers and advocates. Actress Marcia Gay Harden, whose mother is an Alzheimer's patient, discusses her family’s experience coping with the disease.

Unforgettable will air at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 on WGN. It will also stream live on WGNTV.com.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect date. It is Nov. 20.)