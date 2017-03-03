WGN Chicago Adding News at 6 P.M.

WGN Chicago, Tribune’s flagship independent, is adding a one-hour newscast at 6 p.m. weekdays, creating a three-hour local news block starting at 4 p.m.

Current WGN Evening News anchors Mark Suppelsa and Micah Materre will be on-air from 5-7 p.m., along with chief meteorologist Tom Skilling and sports anchor Dan Roan. The team will also staff the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Ben Bradley and Lourdes Duarte, both investigative reporters, will anchor the station’s 4 p.m. news.

The new newscast will launch April 4, bringing the station’s weekly news hours to 70.5.