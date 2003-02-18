WGN buys Osbourne talker
Tribune Co. Inc.-owned Superstation WGN-TV has picked up the rights to Warner Bros.
syndicated talker The Sharon Osbourne Show.
The show had already been bought up by the rest of the Tribune group,
including the local station incarnation of WGN-TV Chicago, but this is the
show's first cable-network buyer.
The release billed it as a "cable exclusive," but that was actually only
because it is the only cable network to have bought the show so far, not due to
any contractual exclusivity.
