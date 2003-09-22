WGN Is on the Ball

For the first time since 1906 (wasn't that the year of the San Francisco

Earthquake?), both of Chicago's Major League Baseball teams could make the playoffs.

WGN-TV Chicago is certainly pulling for them. If the Cubs, White Sox

or both actually do make it, WGN-TV Chicago has made a deal to simulcast

whichever of their divisional playoff games will air on ESPN.

The cable sports network divides the Division Series (Sept. 30-Oct. 5) with

Fox (WFLD in Chicago), but the league requires it to make the cable feed

available to an over-the-air affiliate in the markets of the teams

involved.