WGN America Renews ‘Salem’ for Second Season

Three episodes into its debut season, WGN America has handed out a second season renewal to Salem, its first scripted series.

The drama will return in 2015 with 13 new episodes. The show centers around the Salem Witch Trials in 17th century Massachusetts.

Salemdebuted to 1.5 million viewers for its April 20 debut and 2.3 million viewers across four airings. That number went up to 3.4 million after seven days of playback. WGN said Salem has averaged nearly 1.7 million viewers in Live+3 delivery for the first two episodes.

“At WGN America, we are committed to delivering compelling, brand-defining programming rich with fascinating characters and Salem has done just that,” said Matt Cherniss, president and general manager, WGN America and Tribune Studios. “Brannon Braga, Adam Simon, the talented cast and our great partners at Fox 21 have opened up an intriguing world that has captivated viewers. We look forward to bringing more great storytelling, scares and surprises to viewers as the saga unfolds.”