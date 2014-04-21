WGN America’s ‘Salem’ Draws 2.3M for Premiere

Salem, WGN America’s first original scripted series, drew 1.5 million total viewers live-plus-same day for its premiere Sunday night at 10 p.m.—the biggest audience for a WGN America telecast in seven years.

“We are thrilled with the audience turnout and reaction to Salem,” said Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios. “These numbers far exceeded our expectations, especially given that we are currently only in 72 million homes."

Among adults 18-49, the premiere drew 647,000 viewers. Across four plays, the premiere episode went up to 2.3 million viewers and 886,000 adults 18-49.

Salem is co-created, written, and executive produced by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon. Prospect Park’s Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinetz also executive produce, as does David Von Ancken. The series is produced by Fox 21.

WGN America will premiere its second original scripted series, Manhattan, in July, to be followed in 2015 by limited series Ten Commandments.