WGN America Renews 'Manhattan' for Second Season

Related: SVOD’s Search For Binge-Worthy Dramas

WGN America has renewed drama Manhattan for a second season.

Production on the second season will begin in the spring and likely air sometime next summer.

The first season, which airs its finale Oct. 19, has averaged 420,000 viewers for its first-run telecasts on Saturday nights and 1.2 million after seven days of time shifted playback.

Following the pickup of Salem earlier this year, WGN has now renewed both of its scripted series.

Manhattan is created and written by Sam Shaw and produced by Lionsgate Television, Skydance Television and Tribune Studios.