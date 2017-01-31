WGN America Names Diederich National Sales Head

David Diederich, current VP if ad sales and brand partnerships of the western region for WGN America, has been named senior VP of national ad sales.

He will oversee national ad sales, based in Los Angeles. He will report to David Rotem, executive VP, ad sales for WGN America.

“David is a talented leader within the Ad Sales and Marketing organization and we are fortunate to have his vision and creativity as we continue to build something very special at WGN America," said Rotem. "His role has grown in concert with the ascension of our network and we thrilled that he will continue to help lead this team."

Tribune's WGN America is in 80 million homes and boasts shows including Outsiders, Underground and Salem.

Before joining Tribune, Diederich was local sales manager at KCBS-TV Los Angeles.