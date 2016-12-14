WGN America Cancels ‘Salem’, Its First Scripted Original

Witch hunting Salem’s current third season on WGN America will be its last, a network spokesperson has confirmed. The new season started up Nov. 2.

Salem was the first scripted original series for WGN America, debuting in April 2014 to 1.5 million total viewers (live plus same day), and 2.3 million across four airings.

WGN America originals include Outsiders and Underground. In February, the network canceled the bomb drama Manhattan.

Set in 17th century colonial Massachusetts, Salem is co-created, written and executive produced by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon. Prospect Park’s Josh Barry and Jeff Kwatinetz also executive produce, as does David Von Ancken. The series is produced by Fox 21.

Speaking with B&C recently, Braga said he enjoyed the idea of helping launch WGN’s original programming slate. “It’s cool to be a show that helped brand the network,” says Braga. “It’s like being an only child—you get a lot of attention.”