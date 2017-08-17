WGN America Exec Wax Joins YouTube as Drama Head

YouTube, which is beefing up its original programming staff, said it hired Jon Wax from WGN America and Angela Courtin from Fox in senior executive roles.

Wax, previously executive VP of scripted programming at WGN America and Tribune Studios, was named head of drama series, scripted and current. In addition to developing dramas, he’ll be responsible for drama-themed movie acquisitions in the U.S.

Wax, along with Matt Cherniss, who had been president and general manager at WGN America and Tribune Studios, had built a slate of well received dramas including Salem and Manhattan.

The original programming strategy ended when parent company Tribune Media was put up for sale. It is in the process of being acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Cherniss was recently named to oversee video development for Apple.

Courtin, who had been executive VP and CMO at Fox Broadcasting, was named global head of YouTube TV & Originals Marketing. Before joining Fox, Courtin was CMO of Relativity Media.

YouTube also said that Dustin Davis was expanding his role to become head of comedy development and current programming. He joined YouTube Red as head of current series a year ago from ABC.