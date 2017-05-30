WGN America Cancels ‘Underground’

WGN America has canceled scripted drama series Underground after two seasons.

The cancellation of the slavery-themed series Tuesday comes after the network signaled its plans to reallocate resources away from the scripted series business as part of Sinclair Television’s merger with WGN America parent Tribune. The network in April canceled another scripted drama series Outsiders after two seasons.

“This move is designed to deliver additional value for our advertising and distribution partners and offer viewers more original content across our air,” said Peter Kern, president and CEO for Tribune Media Company in a statement. “Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season.”



