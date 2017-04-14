WGN America Cancels ‘Outsiders’

WGN America has pulled the plug on its sophomore drama series Outsiders, the network confirmed Friday.

The series, which follows a family clan defending their mountain land and their way of life from the town below, is currently in its second season. While the show has done well from a ratings perspective, Peter Kern, interim president and CEO of WGN parent Tribune Media, said in a statement that the company will be “reallocating our resources to a more diverse programming strategy.”

The network has been on a ratings roll, posting this past March its best primetime monthly viewing audience in network history—led by Outsiders and sophomore series Underground.

The series finale of Outsiders will air on April 25.



