WGN Adds Staff

WGN Chicago is adding two fresh faces to its daytime news team. Tom Negovan, most recently weekend anchor/reporter and investigative reporter for CBS-owned KYW Philadelphia, will join WGN in June as co-anchor of the noon news with Micah Materre. In early July, WEYI Flint, Mich., anchor Valerie Jackson-Warner will come aboard WGN’s morning news team. She will anchor the 5 a.m. hour and then serve as traffic reporter for the morning show from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. WGN Morning News is often the market’s top-rated news in the time period.