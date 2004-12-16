WGN Adds 1.2 Million Subs

Cable network Superstation WGN has picked up 1.2 million subscribers in the San Francisco area.

Comcast has agreed to carry the channel on systems there, bringing WGN's total carriage numbers to 65 million, according to a network spokesman.

WGN expects to be in 70 million homes within the next couple of years, pointing to its 70 Cubs games as one of the drivers of its sub growth.

With the Red Sox safely uncursed, rooting for the un-goating of the Central Division Champ Cubs could become the next national pastime.