WGHP Adds Hour of News Per Weekday

WGHP Greensboro-High-Point adds an hour of local news each weekday when it tacks on 30 minutes apiece to its 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. news starting Feb. 3. Recently acquired by Tribune, the Fox station will feature 9 ½ hours of local news per weekday after the additions.

The station currently airs The Insider at 12:30 p.m. and Access Hollywood at 6:30 p.m.. When the 6:30 p.m. newscast is unveiled, it will represent the lone local news in that slot in the Piedmont region, according to WGHP.

“There’s a growing demand for local news when people can watch it after getting home from work,” said Karen Koutsky, WGHP VP of news. “[The 6:30] will be a fast-paced half hour encompassing the biggest stories locally, nationally and internationally. It will also be the only place to get an up-to-date weather forecast to plan your evening and tomorrow.”