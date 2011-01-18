WGCL Takes Over Management of Turner's Peachtree TV

Meredith's WGCL Atlanta and Turner's WPCH, known as Peachtree TV, have worked out an agreement for WGCL to manage day to day operations at the station. The arrangement includes advertising sales, marketing and promotions and technical operations and will take effect late in the first quarter.

Peachtree TV, formerly WTBS, is an independent station. It will continue to be owned by Turner Broadcasting System.

The station airs acquired series, movies and local sports.

In a memo to employees, Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin acknowledged that a broadcast station wasn't an ideal fit for Turner's cable-rich portfolio. "By combining forces with Meredith and CBS Atlanta, an Atlanta-market ratings leader, we are positioning Peachtree TV to compete and grow stronger under the guidance of local-market television experts," he said.

Koonin said the Peachtree staff would move on to "new assignments within and outside the company."

WGCL is a master control hub for eight of Meredith's 12 stations. It's run by Kirk Black.

"This strategic partnership provides our advertisers new and innovative ways to reach their target audiences and will generate additional local advertising revenues for both stations," said Paul Karpowicz, president of the Meredith Local Media Group. "It also leverages CBS Atlanta's strength as a leading local news, entertainment and sports programming provider in the Atlanta market, and allows us to use our existing centralcast infrastructure to enhance profitability."

