WGCL Atlanta Goes Live at 5

WGCL Atlanta is counting the days until the Aug. 30 debut of its 5 p.m. news. The station, enjoying ratings momentum since Kirk Black came on board as VP/General Manager exactly a year ago, aired a 5 p.m. news several years ago but currently has The People's Court in the slot.



Black has three reasons for launching the 5 p.m.-ratings for WGCL's 4 p.m. news doubled after CBS gave the station permission to move The Young and the Restless to 3 p.m., Gannett's WXIA does not air a 5, and research showed that 5 p.m. newscasts typically grew ratings coming out of 4 p.m. news.



Like many stations, WGCL moved its morning news up to a 4:30 start in July. Black says parent Meredith gave WGCL the resources needed for the show. The anchor lineup is as yet unnamed, but it will feature "good, hard-nosed journalism, asking the tough questions," he says.