WGCL Atlanta GM Black Resigns

Kirk Black, Meredith senior VP and general manager at WGCL Atlanta, has left the station suddenly.

A Meredith rep confirmed that "Kirk Black did resign today to pursue other career opportunities."

Sources say a top WGCL sales manager departed as well, in addition to others in the WGCL-Peachtree TV sales crew. A Meredith spokesperson said three people, including Black, have resigned.

Black has been an up-and-comer at Meredith since taking over as WNEM Flint general manager in 1998. He shifted to WGCL in 2009 and inked a deal to manage Turner's Peachtree TV last year.

Besides overseeing multiple markets at Meredith, Black has been the vice chairman of the CBS affiliates board.

Calls to Black's cellphone were met with a busy signal.