WGCL Atlanta Adding 9 A.M. News
WGCL Atlanta will expand Better Mornings Atlanta
to the 9-10 a.m. hour starting September 5. Better Mornings will air
from 5-7 a.m., as it does currently, as well as 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.
WGCL currently airs The People's Court at 9 a.m.
"We see the 9 a.m. hour as an opportunity to build
on the tremendous growth the Better Mornings brand has experienced in
the past two years," said Eric Ludgood, WGCL news director. "This
expansion into the mid-mornings takes advantage of a time slot where there is
only one other local news option for viewers."
WGCL, a CBS affiliate, will eliminate its noon newscast
starting Sept. 5 "to better focus station resources to reach viewers where
they are during the mid-day hours -- online," said the station in a
statement. WGCL will air Meredith's syndicated show Better at noon in
the fall, instead of its current 12:30 slot.
"CBSAtlanta.com has seen tremendous growth and
demand for news, weather and local information on our websites and mobile
applications," said Steve Schwaid, vice president of digital content for
Meredith Local Media. "As more and more people use our digital platforms,
we are increasing our resources to meet the needs of our users."
