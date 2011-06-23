WGCL Atlanta Adding 9 A.M. News

WGCL Atlanta will expand Better Mornings Atlanta

to the 9-10 a.m. hour starting September 5. Better Mornings will air

from 5-7 a.m., as it does currently, as well as 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.





WGCL currently airs The People's Court at 9 a.m.



"We see the 9 a.m. hour as an opportunity to build

on the tremendous growth the Better Mornings brand has experienced in

the past two years," said Eric Ludgood, WGCL news director. "This

expansion into the mid-mornings takes advantage of a time slot where there is

only one other local news option for viewers."



WGCL, a CBS affiliate, will eliminate its noon newscast

starting Sept. 5 "to better focus station resources to reach viewers where

they are during the mid-day hours -- online," said the station in a

statement. WGCL will air Meredith's syndicated show Better at noon in

the fall, instead of its current 12:30 slot.



"CBSAtlanta.com has seen tremendous growth and

demand for news, weather and local information on our websites and mobile

applications," said Steve Schwaid, vice president of digital content for

Meredith Local Media. "As more and more people use our digital platforms,

we are increasing our resources to meet the needs of our users."

