WGBH tops Peabody list

The Peabody winners were announced Wednesday night, with noncommercial

WGBH-TV Boston taking top honors with four, followed by Home Box Office and

noncommercial WNET-TV New York with three apiece.

Cable networks took home a total of nine awards, public TV stations eight,

commercial broadcasting networks and stations eight, noncommercial radio three

and three for international radio and TV.

Three of the five broadcast network awards went to shows with fates that had come

into question.

Two went to ABC's Nightline, which, for a while wasn't sure whether or

not it would be replaced by David Letterman (it wasn't), and CBS' 9/11

documentary, which had been criticized before its March 2002 airing as too much.

too soon (Peabody's conclusion appeared to be that it wasn't).

WGBH wasn't the only 'Boston public' to win -- Fox drama series Boston

Public was also honored for an episode about the 'n word,' and NBC was cited

for Boomtown.

In addition to HBO's awards -- for The Gathering Storm, Six Feet

Under and Def Poetry Jam -- other cable winners were Cable News Network's Terror

on Tape, Courtroom Television Network for The Interrogation of Michael Crowe, Showtime

for Bang, Bang, You're Dead, Turner Network Television for Door to Door, ESPN for The

Complete Angler and BBC America for Almost Strangers.

Commercial-station winners were WISN-TV Milwaukee for 'Sounding the Alarm,' a

story on fire safety that found that most children are not awakened by smoke

alarms; KPRC-TV Houston for 'DNA Protects Men of Dishonor,' an investigation on

military DNA files used in criminal cases; and WFAA-TV Dallas for 'Fake Drugs,

Real Lives,' about a bogus drug sting.

National Public Radio's All Things Considered won two awards, for 'The Sonic Memorial

Project' sound archive of Sept. 11 and 'The Yiddish Radio Project.'

Noncommercial WBEZ(FM) Chicago won for 'Stories of Home,' featuring

individual narratives about what 'home' means.

The awards will be given out May 19 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Barbara Walters hosts, and A&E Network will carry

the ceremonies sometime in June.