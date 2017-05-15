WGBH, Sony Launch On Demand Delivery System for Public TV

PMM, a partnership between Boston PBS affiliate WGBH and Sony, has launched a cloud-based on-demand content delivery system designed to help public TV stations reduce the cost of distributing programming.

PMM On Demand can be used by any station in conjunction with its existing master control system to access the PMM Cloud, which has a library of ready-to-air national public TV programming, the company said.

There are no hardware investments. Service can be purchased month-to-month, PMM said.

Built on the backbone of the Myers system, the automated service provides web and mobile access to local and national content, which is stored and managed for quality control, PMM said. Users no longer have to record and prep national programs.

“This new offering reflects our commitment to innovations that benefit the entire public media system," WGBH COO Ben Godley said in a statement.“Ventures like PMM help stations manage their operations, reduce costs, and ultimately strengthen their services to their communities, now and into the future.”

PMM On Demand is available now and will be compatible with the PBS Interconnection and with ATSC 3.0.