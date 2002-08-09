WGBH signs on with Nielsen

Boston Public TV station WGBH-TV has broken ranks with the market's major

stations and has become a Nielsen Media Research client.

WGBH says that as a producer of programming that runs on PBS stations nationally, it needs to be a client to find how its programming does in any and all markets.

While Nielsen says its local People Meter system is the best measure

available, most of the stations in the No. 6 DMA have dropped the service,

contending that it provides inaccurate data.

Although Nielsen formally has announced the signings-on of its broadcast

partners before, WGBH -- which gets funding from underwriters, not advertisers

-- did not want publicity here, sources said. Nielsen agency and advertiser clients were notified, however.