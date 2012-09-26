WGBA Strikes Viral Gold With 'Replacement Weather Guy'

WGBA Green Bay's "Replacement Weather Guy," a dig

at the second-string referees' bungling of a Monday Night Football call that doomed the Packers, was

brainstormed and executed in about two minutes, says Joe Poss, WGBA vice

president and general manager. The idea came up during a break in morning show

NBC 26 Today on Sept. 25, was kicked

around in the talent and producers' IFB earpieces, and went live a few minutes

later, says Poss, with floor director Tom Legener stepping up as the buffoonish

weather forecaster.

"It was all last minute and very spontaneous,"

says Poss. "There was no thought to it. Sometimes that adds up to a bad

equation, but this one turned out pretty good."

Poss credits morning director Nick Thompson for hatching the

idea.

The clip, which sees Legener forecast a low temp of -200 and

a potential "thunderblizzard hurricane," has graced the home pages of

everything from Yahoo.com to MSN.com and Deadspin.com, and Poss says it turned

up on ESPN and CNN as well, along with countless other media outlets.

Replacement Weather Guy has also set Twitter ablaze, and had 101,000 YouTube

views by noon ET Wednesday.

Journal Broadcast owns WGBA, an NBC affiliate.

While page views on NBC26.com have hit the hundreds of

thousands since the clip went viral, Poss says having a Web hit on his hands

does not translate to a financial windfall. Instead, it's just a fun pick me up

for WGBA staff. "We deal with bad news every day," he says.

"They were able to make light of [the Packers' tough loss] and come up

with a fun response."

The station has been kicking around follow-up ideas, but

Poss believes you only catch lightning in a bottle once. "When things are

staged," he says, "they're staged."